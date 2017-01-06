Former Orangeburg deputy arrested for DUI found guilty in court

An Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy who was fired following a DUI arrest after allegedly crashing his patrol vehicle in Richland County was found guilty in court on Thursday, according to according to the Richland County 5th Judicial Circuit Public Index.

Court records show 30-year-old Devrinn Washington was ordered to either pay a fine of $997 or face 30 days in jail.

Washington was traveling on Garners Ferry Road December 17 when he ran off the roadway into a ditch and struck a tree.

He was not on duty at the time of the crash.

