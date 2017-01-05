Lugoff Fire Department needs more volunteer firefighters

Lugoff fire says they are in desperate need for more volunteer firefighters. (Source: WISTV)

Volunteer firefighting means putting your life on the line without getting paid. It's a dangerous position, but one that the Lugoff Fire Department, along with fire departments across the nation, say they desperately need more people to fill.

The department responds to fire calls with about half of the personnel that they need. Sometimes firefighters say they have to make tough decisions and many times they aren't able to perform their job like they would like to.

"We're blessed with fantastic equipment but it's still the firefighters that make the difference, they're the ones that have to do the work and that's our biggest challenge today,” Chief Dennis Ray said.

Ray said when a call comes for service, time is everything.

"We're always behind the eight-ball, we're always coming in as reactive,” he said.

However, at the Lugoff Fire Department, the volunteers who run toward the flames without any compensation are a big help.

"You can only raise so much money, the taxpayers can only pay so much for what we have,” Ray said.

About half of their staff come in on their own time. When there is a fire, the chief said they may get volunteers.

"The key word is volunteer. You may get them or you may not,” Ray said.

The chief said they show up to a scene with about a small percentage of what they need. The department should respond to scenes with a minimum of 15 firefighters.

"We are leaving here with four firefighters, two of which are driving trucks. Everyone else is volunteers," Ray said.

He said it puts a limit on how fast they can start fighting any given fire.

"We still can't get to that fire but so quickly, we can't pull our lines out so quickly, we can't get our firefighters in but so quickly, while the fire is burning all of that time."

He hopes a new set of funds granted from the federal government not only will help recruit new volunteers, but also keep the ones he already has.

"We hired a recruitment retention coordinator,” Chief Ray said. "Rewarding them for training, for how many calls they run, making sure their needs are taken care of. When you run a combination fire department, you have career and volunteer, we have to have a balance."

Despite being desperate for more firefighters, they've just received three new trucks last month and were granted an ISO rating of 3. Previously they were rated at a 5.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.