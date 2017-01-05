SC Democratic Chairman seeking top post

With Donald Trump preparing to take over the White House and the GOP dominating Congress and many state governments, Democrats are desperate for a new direction. One of South Carolina's top Democrats says he can take the party there.

State Democratic Chairman Jaime Harrison is campaigning for national party chairman and he's getting considerable national media exposure. Harrison says his blue-collar roots in Orangeburg and his youth would help him and the party refocus on voters outside the Beltway.

"I have $160,000 dollars in student loan debt. I married a woman who also had $90,000 dollars in student loan debt, so together a quarter of a million dollars. That's a great house in South Carolina for so many people but that is the burden that so many young people are also carrying. And that's something that I can relate to. So on so many fronts I'm what the DNC really needs, what the Democratic Party needs right now,” Harrison explained.

He faces an uphill climb against better-known candidates including Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison.

Democrats decide on their new leader in Atlanta in late February.

