Deputies: Cannonball found in Olympia neighborhood

Multiple departments, including the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Columbia Fire Department, responded to a home Thursday night after receiving reports of a cannonball being found.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed a cannonball was found in the Olympia neighborhood on Texas Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The home that it was found in was evacuated by officials as a precaution. We are told no one else in the area was in danger.

