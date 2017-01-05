Midlands highway, utility crews preparing for weekend winter weather

DOT crews say they have salt ready to go ahead of the coming winter weather. (Source: WISTV)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been taking a region-by-region approach to preparing for the threat of snow this weekend.

In the Midlands, most of the major roads are probably going to get pretreated later in the day on Friday. That's in response to the threat of rain which officials say can easily wash away the salt and brine SCDOT sprays on the roads. Nevertheless, the DOT does have a lot of salt on hand at its county facilities in the Midlands.

"Our men and women are working as hard as they can. They've taken time away from their families, away from their usual time of work, to do the job that they do,” District Maintenance Engineer Alan Kozusko said.

Meanwhile, power companies like SCE&G are also doing their own preventative work ahead of the storm. That includes trimming tree limbs around power lines.

"When it comes to tree trimming our focus is on the health of the tree, protection of the public, and also insuring that power lines are protected so that we can ensure power to our customers,” Katrina Goggins with SCE&G said.

Kozusko asks drivers to pay attention to DOT crews on the highways over the next few days. Be sure to give their vehicles clearance if you see them on the roads and highways.

Columbia public works crews say they're also be pretreating the city's bridges and overpasses ahead of this weekend's weather.

