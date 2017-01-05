Lexington church hosts Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine

you remember that moment? The one where you walked into your prom and you were on top of the world?



That’s the feeling the Tim Tebow Foundation is aiming to give people with special needs around the country, and around the globe.



The event is called Night to Shine. It’s a prom for people with special needs sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The event began three years ago, and since its first installation, it has grown exponentially. On February 10th, 2017, Night to Shine will be held in 350 churches in 50 states and 10 countries. Locally, Night to Shine will be held at Harvest Church in Lexington.



“I’m a professional princess,” says Erin Coats, a Night to Shine guest from last year.



As she danced the night away, Coats blew both her parents a kiss.



“I blow a kiss, and press my heart. My dream come true,” Erin said.



“We want them all to feel like the kings and queens they are,” said Dee Freeland, Director of Night to Shine at Harvest Church in Lexington.

“The whole goal of holding Night to Shine is to turn Valentine’s Day weekend from a celebration of love into a celebration of God’s love for people with special needs, and I think they feel that when they come in the door,” she said.



Each guest gets VIP treatment. That includes a red carpet entrance with paparazzi, a limousine ride, hair and makeup stations, flowers, shoe shines, food, dancing, games and professional photography. Each guest is also provided an escort buddy, making sure the night is as magical as their dreams.



Coats is returning this year for her second prom.



“My favorite part must be the limo and dancing away the night, and being with my friends and eating,” she said.



And her escort this year is a familiar face.



“I call him ‘my Harrison dude.’ He’s cute, he’s handsome and he’s sweet.”



Though Coats says she hasn’t quite come to a decision on which dress she’ll be wearing this year, she is sure about this:



“I’m so excited I can hardly wait.”



For more information about how you can get involved with the event at The Harvest, or to register, click here. You can also check out the other sites hosting Night to Shine proms at www.timtebowfoundation.org.

