Repealing Affordable Care Act could affect thousands in SC

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). The HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page as seen in Washington, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The Obama administration is confirming that premiums will go up sharply next year for health insurance.

If top Republican leaders have their way, the days of the Affordable Care Act are numbered.

Experts say repealing the health care law could be tough on many of the 20 million Americans who now have coverage with hundreds of thousands of them living right here in South Carolina.

Many indications from Washington suggest congressional Republicans will take action as quickly as they can to finally claim success after dozens of unsuccessful efforts to repeal the ACA.

The law has now been in place for nearly seven years. While the GOP will have control of the House, Senate, and the presidency, repealing Obamacare still presents complicated political and legislative challenges.

Coming up with a replacement plan is also considered by many experts to be an even more daunting task. One that could take months and possibly as much as two years.

In the meantime, what about the 20-plus million Americans covered under the ACA, including more than 212,000 South Carolinians who signed up through Healthcare.gov and are still enrolling?

“Until there's something in place of the Affordable Care Act, what could happen if they just repeal it would be utter chaos. And I've actually looked at some data from the Urban Institute that said that if they repeal it and they don't have anything in its place, we could actually have more uninsured in South Carolina than we did before the Affordable Care Act came into place,” Sue Berkowitz with the Appleseed Legal Justice Center explained.

Congressional observers say some of the most popular parts of the healthcare law may be preserved for now while others would likely be cut out. This includes tax penalties for people who don't have insurance or employers who don't offer coverage, along with subsidies for coverage obtained from exchanges.

Reports, including one released from the New York Times on Thursday, indicated the effective date of the repeal could be pushed back as far as four years while the GOP works on a replacement plan.

Meanwhile, enrollment is still open for coverage until the end of January.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.