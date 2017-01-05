Second woman charged with attempted murder for attack on Irmo woman

A second woman has been charged in Richland County in connection to an attack on an Irmo woman last month at her home.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Ivory Hughey at her job. She is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies arrested Kimberly Miller, 23, last week in connection with the shooting.

Deputies say both Hughey and Miller assaulted a woman who had just returned home from work on December 20. After being assaulted, the victim ran inside her home. Deputies say this is when Miller fired multiple shots into the home. No injuries were reported.

Hughey and Miller were arrested after deputies say they followed up on "significant leads." Both women have been transported to the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

Sheriff Lott says more arrests could still happen as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.