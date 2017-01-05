Man, 29, charged in collision involving pedestrian

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 441 in Sumter County.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said Cherie Danielle Wingate, 24, was killed in the crash that happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Highway Patrol spokesman L. Cpl. David Jones said Wingate was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a car being driven by 29-year-old Troy Jerome Hunter.

Hunter was not injured, but Jones said he left the scene. He was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

