Police: Infant dies after intoxicated mom rolls onto him while sleeping

A 28-year-old Sumter woman has been jailed after an investigation determined her actions contributed to the death of her infant son, police said on Thursday.

Mary Amelia Woods of Miller Road is charged with homicide by child neglect and is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Police and the state Department of Social Services were called to Woods' home on Oct. 8, 2016, after an infant was found unresponsive. The child was between five and six months old.

A warrant indicates the mother rolled over the child, suffocating him while sleeping. According to the warrant, Woods admitted to being intoxicated at the time.

Woods turned herself in Thursday morning without incident.

