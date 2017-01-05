One small SC community is ready to make a big leap forward

A rural South Carolina community is looking to take the next big leap forward.

Rembert is pushing to gain status as a town. Juanita Britton, who’s lived there for nearly 20 years, says she’s filed for town status for the third time.

People who live there say becoming a town will entitle them to funds, bring jobs to the community, and provide them with services they need like a police department and doctors’ offices.

Rembert is currently split between three counties: Lee, Kershaw, and Sumter. People who live there say it would be a good thing for the area.

"Especially when you consider fire department, law enforcement, whatever the case may be, it may take them a while to get to this area if something was to happen, so to have expansion in the Rembert area as a whole, anything that is connected to it, would be a great thing for this area," one resident said.

Those people also say although the population has been on a decline, it’s a connection from the interstate to Sumter.

"A lot of people come here and travel through here," another resident said. "[Highway] 521 is right here so this is a main highway so a lot of stuff happens here."

As of 2016, the heart of Rembert had a population of 303 people. The Secretary of State’s office says there’s no timeline on how long it could take to be approved or declined. They are meeting with the people in Rembert to see if they meet the qualifications.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.