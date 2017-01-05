VIDEO: W. Cola hiker rescued from 1000 ft. ledge at Table Rock

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The company said a liquidation sale will begin on Saturday and it will last for about five or six weeks.More >>
The company said a liquidation sale will begin on Saturday and it will last for about five or six weeks.More >>
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.More >>
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.More >>
All lanes have reopened on Interstate 26 after a collision with an overturned vehicle blocked traffic in the westbound lanes, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
All lanes have reopened on Interstate 26 after a collision with an overturned vehicle blocked traffic in the westbound lanes, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one man on Two Notch Road.More >>
Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one man on Two Notch Road.More >>
The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no...More >>
The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed.More >>
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.More >>
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.More >>
It was a day of showing off for kids at The Therapy Place in Forest Acres. Saturday wrapped up the debut of the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program.More >>
It was a day of showing off for kids at The Therapy Place in Forest Acres. Saturday wrapped up the debut of the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.More >>
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.More >>
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.More >>