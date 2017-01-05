VIDEO: W. Cola hiker rescued from 1000 ft. ledge at Table Rock

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WIS/WYFF) - Authorities in Pickens County, with help from a National Guard helicopter, have rescued a hiker stranded on a mountain ledge.

Crews said Chance Arnett of West Columbia fell 100 feet from a mountain top onto a ledge 1,000 feet in the air.

According to authorities, Arnett called Greenville County 911, but after an operator acquired his location the call was transferred to Pickens County 911. Arnett's cell phone battery died during the transfer due to only 1 percent battery remaining when he made the initial call.

The limited information gathered from the hiker, was that he had partially fallen down a slope and was trapped on a ledge. Pickens and Greenville County Emergency crews began working with the wireless cell phone provider to confirm GPS coordinates.

After several hours of searching, Arnett's vehicle was found parked near Table Rock State Park.A Greenville County Sheriff's Office helicopter was used to scan the area with the FLIR camera. After narrowing down the hiker's location, two rescue crews began hiking the trails.

Rescuers were able to make contact with Arnett Thursday morning in the Pumpkintown Rock area.

Emergency Management said when crews made contact with the man, he told them he didn't have any major injuries.

The National Guard helicopter arrived at the scene and airlifted Arnett from the mountain around 9:25 a.m. Thursday.

He had been stranded for more than 12 hours.

After being rescued, Arnett was picked up by an ambulance to be checked out. Arnett, who is described as an avid hiker, was treated for minor injuries.

His grandmother, Debbie Shirley, said, “He’s just thrilled to be off that mountain. He’s coherent and not in that much pain, and we’re just so thankful.”

Pickens County Emergency Management said a lot of the trails in the area have been closed because of slippery debris since the Pinnacle Mountain fire. They said Arnett was on a closed trail when he became stranded.

