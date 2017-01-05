LIVE: Roof files another motion, claiming testimonies are 'excessive'

Jurors in the sentencing hearing for Dylann Roof watched a bit a drama in the court on Thursday between federal prosecutors and Roof's stand-by counsel.

Roof filed a motion early Thursday morning about the number of victims' family members asked to testify against him. The 22-year-old was convicted of killing nine African-American parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston last year.

Judge Richard Gergel also criticized the federal government's plan Wednesday to call at least 38 witnesses. Gergel reiterated that after the motion was filed, saying he was worried about fairness.

"I'm concerned about preserving due process here," Gergel said.

Prosecutor Jay Richardson, however, told Gergel that he wanted to give those family members an opportunity to tell their stories.

Gergel was unmoved.

"Our guiding light must be on a fair process," Gergel said.

Roof's standby counsel, David Bruck, also stood up and voiced his displeasure in Roof's self-representation during the penalty phase of the trial and the number of witnesses.

Bruck added that the government should submit in writing what each witness would say on the stand.

"This is his sentencing," Bruck said. "It is not a memorial service."

Bruck also instructed Roof to file for a mistrial because the proceedings were turning into a "runaway freight train."

Prosecutor Richardson shot back and said Roof had several opportunities to object to testimony, but did not. Bruck told the judge he’s been passing notes to Roof, trying to tell him to object to some of the testimony, but Roof won’t do it.

Gergel reminded the court that he tried to persuade Roof several times to not represent himself.

With that, Gergel denied Bruck and Roof's motion to have Bruck represent his former client once again.

"I have observed the defendant, and I'm fully satisfied he has the capacity," Gergel said.

Still, Roof continued to file motions after lunch, including one further criticizing "excessive" testimony from federal prosecutors.

"I also object to the extent and depth of the testimony, which is excessive, and goes far beyond the 'snapshot'that the prosecutor claimed to be providing," the motion said.

Roof cited the feds' cases against Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, saying those cases had far fewer witnesses called by prosecutors.

The motion also went on to claim that the testimony has caused Judge Gergel and several members of his staff to cry. Gergel denied the allegations.

"This motion exaggerates and mischaracterizes," Gergel said.

Prosecutors are asking the jury to hand Roof a death sentence for killing nine churchgoers at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

