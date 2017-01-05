Brown water in Sumter is just under EPA standards, so how is it still safe to drink?

Dozens of complaints about brown water coming out of the sink in some Sumter homes continue pouring in.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental control said Wednesday they are in contact with the City of Sumter about the growing concerns.

Resident Rachel Baker, who lives in Twin Lakes Subdivision, said her water woes have been a problem for years.

“2011 was when I first contacted the water department,” Baker said.

In March 2016, Baker took a sample of that water to get it tested by an independent lab company in Columbia. It shows her iron levels way over the EPA standards and her lead levels are just barely under.

Baker is not alone in her concerns. Dozens of neighbors say this is also a problem for them, too.

The report from Access Analytical shows the iron levels at 25.6. The EPA standards are 0.3.

“The level was just so exponentially higher than the recommended standard by the EPA, is that really safe to drink?" Baker said.

What was more concerning to her is the lead levels -- 14.6 ppb -- were just under the EPA standards of 15 ppb. DHEC and the City of Sumter both say it is safe to drink.

Ashley Amick, the owner of Access Analytical, who tested her water says it’s supposed to be safe but admits the color is not appealing to consume.

“Iron is not particularly toxic," Amick said. "I don’t believe, but it’s certainly not something that you want to have that much of in your water."

Along with her health concerns, Baker said it's also an economic issue.

“It’s not just that, the iron builds up, it builds up in the appliances, my washing machine has had to be replaced, my water heater is full of this stuff and had to be replaced," Baker said.

She’s also growing concerned about the money she’s spending.

“Sometimes when you call and they say to let the water run. My water bill is so high I thought maybe they could refund some of the water bill," Baker said.

DHEC says the City of Sumter is working on improving the current iron levels that have recently worsened due to the changes in the water usage in their distribution system. They’re also investigating a long-term fix. There is no risk to public health at this time.

The City of Sumter says if you have any issues – to call them so they can flush the water lines and map out where the problems are occurring.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All right reserved.