Colon cancer survivor wears blue to spread awareness

The American Cancer Society of the Midlands is getting ready for its annual Relay for Life. While the annual Relay for Life event helps to spread awareness about all cancers, one we don’t hear about as often is colon cancer.



Patricia Mouzon, a stage three colon cancer survivor, says knowledge is one of the best medicines to fighting cancer.



“Once I received the diagnosis it was surreal,” Mouzon said.



Mouzon said she had no knowledge of colon cancer until she was diagnosed last March. The tumor had grown so large on her colon, there was less than a 70 percent chance she would survive.



“When it was confirmed I was a colon cancer patient and would had to receive chemotherapy I was in shock,” she said. “ I knew nothing about symptoms or what to expect or what to question.”



After talking to her doctor, Mouzon learned she had been suffering with symptoms for at least five years.



“I had constipation constantly, rectal bleeding, the filling of being bloated and full, fatigued.”



Because these symptoms are usually linked to other illnesses, doctors said people can have colon cancer and not know it.



Meanwhile, cancerous cells grow on the rectum causing major issues to the digestive tract.



“I couldn’t drink cold items, touch anything that was cold, I was sensitive to heat, there were limitations to places I could go,” Mouzon said.



Yet Mouzon remained positive. Last week, she said she got the news she had prayed for.



“On December 30th, I got my CAT scan which confirmed I was cancer free. Yay!” Mouzon cheered. "It’s exciting I feel as if God has given me a second chance. ”



Now, she's using that chance to spread awareness about colon cancer dressed in her blue armor.



“This blue represents colon cancer awareness and my mission for getting the word out and spreading my mission about colon cancer. Although I have on blue, I’m not blue. I’m happy,” she smiled.



Doctors recommend getting colonoscopies to help detect any cancerous growth on your rectum. You can hear more from Mouzon and other cancer survivors at American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life kick off Thursday night. It’s at the Greater Chamber of Columbia on Richland Street at 6 p.m.

