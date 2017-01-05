Bicycle rider taken to hospital after struck by school bus - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bicycle rider taken to hospital after struck by school bus

Source: WIS Source: WIS
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police say a bicycle rider was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a school bus.

Police released the information about the incident in the 5900 block Main Street near Prescott via Twitter.

Richland School District One says two students were on the bus but there are no reported injuries to them or to the bus driver. 

The incident is under investigation by the police department Traffic Safety Division. The area is now open to traffic.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • LIVE TRAFFIC

    LIVE TRAFFIC

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly