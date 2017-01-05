Bicycle rider taken to hospital after struck by school bus

Columbia Police say a bicycle rider was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a school bus.

Police released the information about the incident in the 5900 block Main Street near Prescott via Twitter.

Cont'd: The bicyclist has been taken to a local hospital w/ serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 5, 2017

Richland School District One says two students were on the bus but there are no reported injuries to them or to the bus driver.

The incident is under investigation by the police department Traffic Safety Division. The area is now open to traffic.

