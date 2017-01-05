Photos released of man wanted for Cayce armed robbery

The Cayce Department of Public Safety released surveillance photos of a man wanted for armed robbery on January 2.

Police say the robbery occurred at 2015 State Street. The man carried a silver or nickel colored handgun.

The photos are attached to this story.

If you recognize the man in the photos or know anything about the incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.