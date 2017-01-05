Sumter Co. deputies identify man wanted in deadly shooting

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies have identified a man wanted for a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Deputies say Thomas David Secor, 35, is armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briar Branch Road. Witnesses identified Secor as the shooter.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the coroner.

A photo of Secor is attached to this story. Investigators say he was last seen driving a green 1995 Ford F150 four-door pickup with a tan stripe on the bottom. If you see him, deputies say you should not try to approach him but call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.