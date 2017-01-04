Plans to change traffic patterns in downtown Lexington could be months away

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) ---Lexington officials say the new year will bring continued efforts to improve traffic flow through parts of the town.



Last year town officials launched new adaptive traffic signals at more than a dozen intersections in Lexington. The signals are designed to change based on real-time activity, including congestion as it builds at a crossing.



The signal project will go along with other plans for traffic improvement in the years ahead. That includes changing Highway 6 and Church Street into one-way roads through the heart of Lexington's downtown.



Some who manage businesses in the town say they like that idea.



"If they had more lanes available then it would very much open up traffic and make it much easier for commuters to go home...and the bottle neck to be alleviated," said John Bialobreski, who is the operations manager for Kingsman Que & Brew on Highway 1.



Town officials say with any luck they are aiming to start the one-way conversion on downtown streets by this spring.

The town is also aiming to have 35 intersections equipped with adaptive signals by the end of 2017.

