Plans to change traffic patterns in downtown Lexington could be months away

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.More >>
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.More >>
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.More >>
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.More >>
The National Champion South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team will finally get to be celebrated by their hometown fans this Sunday.More >>
A 16-year-old Gaston teen will be charged with attempted murder after investigators say he beat an elderly woman with a metal baseball bat.More >>
A controversial Five Points bar has been declared a "public nuisance" by Columbia Police and it could be shut down after a video allegedly showed the bar's owner assaulting a patron in March.More >>
Lawmakers are trying to make good on a promise to those in public service, that the state will pay their retirement benefits.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
