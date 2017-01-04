Clemson’s Wilkins on grabbing OSU player: "It's just football"

It’s been the talk of social media for the last three days now.

Clemson’s 31-0 win over Ohio State also saw Christian Wilkins featured for grabbing Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel below the belt.

The video has been posted numerous times on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram just to name a few social media platforms. But Wilkins says it wasn’t personal.

“A lot of things happen in a football game,” Wilkins said. “A lot goes on. If a lot of people had seen or had heard, you wouldn’t be too happy about. It’s just what happens in a football game. Nothing that happens on the field you take it so personally or take it in a way where you carry it off the field. It’s just football. Things happen.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney chalked the incident up to what Wilkins called “being goofy.”

“He’s a guy that can be a little silly at times,” Swinney told reporters Wednesday. “But we don’t have a better young man on the team than Christian Wilkins. This guy’s phenomenal. He shouldn’t have done it. He apologized for it. He apologized to the kid and that was really it. There’s nothing else to say about it.”

Following the game, Samuel said he didn’t feel Wilkins grab him.

If I would of felt that I would of got ejected!! #sweetness @cwilkins42 — Curtis Samuel (@CurtisSamuel4__) January 1, 2017

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware defended Watkins' actions when asked about it on Media Day.

Clemson's Ben Boulware has thoughts on people ripping Christian Wilkins for, uh, grabbing a handful in the Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qC1DlDnHW2 — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) January 4, 2017

Despite all of the attention the grab garnered, Wilkins said he ready to put it behind him.

“That was last week,” he said. “I’m not trying to focus on that. Just focused on getting ready to play in this game.”

Clemson will play Alabama for the national title for the second straight year. The National Championship rematch can be seen on ESPN at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.