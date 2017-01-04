Law enforcement still searching for leads from January 2016 shooting

One year after Adrian Silva was murdered on his motorcycle less than a mile from his home, his family is desperate for answers.

Around 3 a.m. on January 3, 2016, Silva was riding his motorcycle home when someone shot and killed him. A person of interest is seen on surveillance video at the time of the murder driving by on Longreen Parkway in Northeast Columbia.

Since then, law enforcement has been looking for leads. At this point, no one has come forward with any information leading to an arrest of Silva’s killer.

Silva’s wife, Patti, said the coroner told her Silva was shot six times that night while she was waiting on him to come home. A month later, Vincent May was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in the case.

However, he has been released on bond and required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Silva’s family has been trying to move forward with their lives, but they say justice is missing.

“I have two daughters that don’t have a father that we wish we could get some justice for,” said Patti Silva. “And if anybody knows about it, please contact the Richland County Sheriff.”

Richland County investigators say the case is still active and open. They just need people to come forward with information.

If you have any information about last January’s shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

