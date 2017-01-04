Family seeks answers one month after deadly shooting at apartment

The National Champion South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team will finally get to be celebrated by their hometown fans this Sunday.More >>
The National Champion South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team will finally get to be celebrated by their hometown fans this Sunday.More >>
A 16-year-old Gaston teen will be charged with attempted murder after investigators say he beat an elderly woman with a metal baseball bat.More >>
A 16-year-old Gaston teen will be charged with attempted murder after investigators say he beat an elderly woman with a metal baseball bat.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
A controversial Five Points bar has been declared a "public nuisance" by Columbia Police and it could be shut down after a video allegedly showed the bar's owner assaulting a patron in March.More >>
A controversial Five Points bar has been declared a "public nuisance" by Columbia Police and it could be shut down after a video allegedly showed the bar's owner assaulting a patron in March.More >>
Lawmakers are trying to make good on a promise to those in public service, that the state will pay their retirement benefits.More >>
Lawmakers are trying to make good on a promise to those in public service, that the state will pay their retirement benefits.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
The world's most prestigious golf tournament, the Masters, is also a big event for the spectators.More >>
The world's most prestigious golf tournament, the Masters, is also a big event for the spectators.More >>
Two Sumter County siblings were arrested and charged with abusing and not caring for their 66-year-old mother, according to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office.More >>
Two Sumter County siblings were arrested and charged with abusing and not caring for their 66-year-old mother, according to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office.More >>
People across the nation, including South Carolinians, are reacting to President Trump’s decision to launch a missile strike in Syria Thursday night.More >>
People across the nation, including South Carolinians, are reacting to President Trump’s decision to launch a missile strike in Syria Thursday night.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>