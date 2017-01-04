Family seeks answers one month after deadly shooting at apartment

Exactly one month ago, Brandon Goodson was gunned down and the person responsible for taking his life is still free.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on Ranch Road off Decker Boulevard.

Goodson is survived by two sisters and a brother who say they are incomplete without him and without knowing who killed him.

“Who would do this to Brandon?” asked Brandon’s sister, Brahanna Goodson. “Why would anyone do this to Brandon? Brandon was the guy that got along with everybody. The guy that made everyone laugh. He always tried to help anyone. The hardest part is accepting the fact that someone did this to him and we don’t know why. We don’t know who. We don’t know anything but that my brother my brother’s not here anymore.”

While questions remain for the family, they hope answers come sooner than later.

“Just think about your son, your nephew, your cousin, your big brother, your little brother, and think about Brandon and think about the right thing to do,” said Brahanna. “I never thought in a million years this would happen to my brother. I see tragedies like this on the news all the time. I would never think it would be so close to me.”

The lead investigator on the case tells WIS they are in need of tips.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

