Three Gamecock football players to forego senior season

The South Carolina Gamecocks announced Wednesday that three players will forego their last year at USC.

Running back David Williams has decided not to return to the Gamecocks’ program in 2017. The redshirt junior from Philadelphia, PA., was third on the team in rushing with 239 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries. Williams, who opened the fall listed as the starting running back, earned two starts this season and played in nine games alongside A.J. Turner and Rico Dowdle.

Williams totaled 187 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns during his career at Carolina.

Wide receiver Jamari Smith will not return to the team next year. The redshirt junior had two rushing attempts for seven yards this season. Smith finishes his career with 14 carries for 108 yards.

Defensive back Jasper Sasser is also leaving the team. The redshirt junior out of Jacksonville, FL., had nine tackles this season. However, he saw limited action with the Gamecocks during his three-year stint in Columbia.

