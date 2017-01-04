City, county leaders meet to discuss plans for new courthouse

Midlands civic leaders say it's time to start thinking about a time and place to build a new main courthouse, and Wednesday they met to begin brainstorming some ideas.

The building at 1701 Main Street took the better part of a decade to conceive, win approval from taxpayers and get built. It was probably considered a forward-thinking design when it went up back in the late 1970's but not so much in 2017.

The building presents one problem after another from inefficient interior design, poorly configured courtrooms with lousy acoustics, outdated technology, lack of office and conference space and parking. Security is a problem as are elevators and the HVAC system -- and that's just for starters.

So on Wednesday, a committee of city and county council members began what one called an "informal chat" on how to go about locating and paying for a new court facility.

"I think everybody agrees that the Judicial Center needs replacing," Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall said. "I don't think it can be refurbished to meet the standards today, so I think that is an agreed upon outcome that we will not be able to re-use that building as a judicial center. From the city's standpoint, we have offices scattered all over the city. We're paying over a million dollars in rents for other facilities and we need to consolidate our operations. It only makes sense for the city and the county to work together to achieve both goals."

Duvall and Mayor Steve Benjamin, among others, say a new courthouse needs to be located downtown, with the mayor saying the building is part of the city's "urban fabric." A very old cost estimate for a new facility ran as high as $100 million, but that included buying land downtown which might have accounted for $40 million of that amount.

Then there's the issue of what to do with the building. Duvall said maybe some kind of arts center, but also believes it might be a good idea for the public to offer suggestions.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.