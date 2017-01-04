School closings an option in plan to improve school district's finances

Sumter School District leaders are trying to determine how the district fell into a $6 million budget hole.

On Wednesday morning, members of the school board's finance committee worked on elements of a response plan that already includes a freeze on capital and discretionary spending. Other measures under consideration include hiring a consultant to look at cash flow and determining whether some positions are needed.

The committee's chairman says the district was "blindsided" by last month's audit results showing the cost overruns, but Dr. Johnny Hilton says any remedial plan should not shortchange students.

"We certainly don't want parents or students to be concerned about the quality of their education and that would be to have a negative impact on instruction would be the last thing we would want to do," Hilton says. "We're going to look for every other way possible and preserve the quality of the instructional programs that are going on in our schools."

Other committee members say it may be time to examine the costs of maintaining schools with low attendance. There are three in the Sumter system with fewer than 200 students.

The Board of Trustees meets Thursday evening.

