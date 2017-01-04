Prefiled bill would establish statewide mandatory school dress code

A bill heading to the House Committee on Education and Public Works would institute a statewide dress code for all students enrolled in the South Carolina public school system.

The bill, written by Rep. Cezar E. McKnight (D-District 101), would go into effect if passed by the General Assembly during the 2017-2018 school year.

McKnight's bill says student's clothing usually serves as a "distraction," can cause parents to spend "large sums of money" on designer clothes, and allows for easy gang identification.

"Uniformity and orderliness of dress can contribute to an orderly, disciplined school environment and conceal income disparities among students," the bill reads.

According to the bill, there would be exceptions to the rule -- mostly for physical education course and "certain extracurricular activities."

The bill would also provide assistance for students eligible for free or reduced lunch to be able to afford five sets of school uniforms.

