Man shot in failed Craigslist transaction charged with robbery, kidnapping

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
The National Champion South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team will finally get to be celebrated by their hometown fans this Sunday.More >>
A controversial Five Points bar has been declared a "public nuisance" by Columbia Police and it could be shut down after a video allegedly showed the bar's owner assaulting a patron in March.More >>
Lawmakers are trying to make good on a promise to those in public service, that the state will pay their retirement benefits.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
The world's most prestigious golf tournament, the Masters, is also a big event for the spectators.More >>
Two Sumter County siblings were arrested and charged with abusing and not caring for their 66-year-old mother, according to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office.More >>
People across the nation, including South Carolinians, are reacting to President Trump’s decision to launch a missile strike in Syria Thursday night.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
A celebration of life vigil is scheduled to remember Westwood High School student Ellis Hawkins.More >>
