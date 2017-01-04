Man shot in failed Craigslist transaction charged with robbery, kidnapping

A man wounded in what was called a failed Craiglist transaction has now been charged with armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they will be charging Marcus Eugene Shumaker, 18, after he is released from Palmetto Health Richland following his recovery from the wounds sustained in the failed transaction.

According to investigators, Shumaker responded to an ad on the popular personal advertising website where the victim was seeking to purchase a motorcycle.

Investigators said Shumaker met with the two victims and escorted them to the side of a vacant residence on 100 block of Southport Drive. Shumaker, officials said, asked to see the money for the motorcycle and immediately assaulted one of the victims while pulling out a gun. That's when officials said the victim unholstered a weapon of his own and shot Shumaker several times.

Shumaker had just recently completed the terms of his Youth Offenders Act on Dec. 6, 2016.

