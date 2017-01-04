SCDOT begins preparing for winter weather

SCDOT truck loaded with salt at Columbia facility in January 2016 (Source: WIS)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is monitoring weather forecasts for possible winter weather moving into the state on Friday and continuing through Saturday.

The agency said on Wednesday afternoon SCDOT crews in all 46 counties are preparing snow and ice removal equipment. Crews in the upstate counties will begin pretreating interstates and major routes with a salt mixture beginning Thursday. Crews in the Midlands and Pee Dee counties will begin pretreating on Friday.

All SCDOT Maintenance units are stocked with salt, sand, brine and other materials used in de-icing operations.

The agency anticipates working crews on rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday as part of the preparation and response efforts.

SCDOT urges motorists to slow down and use caution at all times, particularly during icy conditions. Motorists should keep in mind bridges will ice faster than roadways.

