Rep. Chris Corley formally indicted on CDV charges

A South Carolina state representative accused of punching his wife and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity has been indicted.

Rep. Chris Corley was formally indicted by the Aiken County Grand Jury on charges of one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and one count of pointing and presenting a firearm.

The incident report says Corley threatened to kill his wife. The victim reported that Corley stopped when he heard the couple's child screaming and noticed blood coming from the victim's head. He then reportedly went out to his car and got a gun that he pointed at his wife before saying he was going to kill himself. The report says he then went into a bedroom at the home.

Corley and his wife have been married since August 2004 and have three children.

The Aiken County Republican was just re-elected to a second term in the state House of Representatives.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas moved to suspend Corley immediately just hours after the indictment came down.

