Crash with injuries involving school bus

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and several other vehicles Wednesday morning on Clemson Road.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 near Hard Scrabble Road. Lance Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash involved a small school bus equipped for students with special needs, a car and an SUV.

Although there were no students on the school bus, a spokesperson with Richland School District Two says a bus driver and a monitor were on the bus. One of the two was taken to the hospital, but the District spokesperson Libby Roof did not specify which employee it was.

Jones says none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Roof said the bus was rear-ended and other vehicles were hit. The Highway Patrol is working on getting details.

