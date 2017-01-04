LIVE NOW: Clemson coaches holding news conference after title wi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE NOW: Clemson coaches holding news conference after title win

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WISTV Source: WISTV
CLEMSON, SC (WIS) -

The Clemson Tigers have won their first National Championship since 1981 and handed Alabama coach Nick Saban his first National Championship loss. 

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly