LIVE NOW: Clemson coaches holding news conference after title wi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE NOW: Clemson coaches holding news conference after title win

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WISTV Source: WISTV
CLEMSON, SC (WIS) -

The Clemson Tigers have won their first National Championship since 1981 and handed Alabama coach Nick Saban his first National Championship loss. 

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Your chance to see Tim Tebow, and it's free

    Your chance to see Tim Tebow, and it's free

    Tim Tebow (Source: Columbia Fireflies)Tim Tebow (Source: Columbia Fireflies)

    Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.

    More >>

    Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.

    More >>

  • Celtics clinch No. 1 seed in East, beat Bucks 112-94

    Celtics clinch No. 1 seed in East, beat Bucks 112-94

    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-04-13 17:26:01 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-04-13 17:31:12 GMT
    Gerald Green scored 18 points, 10 of them in a 25-2 fourth-quarter run, and the Boston Celtics beat the resting Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in the regular-season finale to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference...More >>
    Gerald Green scored 18 points, 10 of them in a 25-2 fourth-quarter run, and the Boston Celtics beat the resting Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in the regular-season finale to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.More >>

  • Deshaun Watson talks NFL draft in one-on-one interview

    Deshaun Watson talks NFL draft in one-on-one interview

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-13 03:48:02 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-13 03:48:02 GMT
    One-on-one with Deshaun Watson (Apr. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)One-on-one with Deshaun Watson (Apr. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)

    Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has big goals in his future.

    More >>

    Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has big goals in his future.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly