Manning PD on lookout for NC teen reported missing

Manning Police say they are on the lookout for a teen reported missing from North Carolina who was last seen in the area.

His mother tells WIS 16-year-old Travis Burns was reported missing in Fayetteville, NC. She said he snuck out of the house sometime after 10 p.m. on December 28.

The Aware Foundation of Virginia says Burns took a train from Fayetteville to Kingstree, SC, which arrived at about 5 a.m. on December 29 and was knocking on doors asking for a ride to Manning between 6 and 7:30 a.m.

Toni Thomas with the Aware Foundation says she was told someone called the police and the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office picked him up and drove him into Manning. Burns' mother says she's trying to find out where Burns was dropped off in Clarendon County.

His cell phone was recovered Friday morning and turned into Kingstree police. It was investigated and the Aware Foundation says there was on useful information on it.

Burns' mother, Deborah Paoni, says she and the family were in Manning Sunday looking for him.

"This came as blindside to his family and friends," Paoni told WIS, explaining that he had never taken off like this before and this is out of character for him.

The foundation says Burns was spotted at several locations in Manning, including the Walmart Saturday and Family Dollar near the hospital Sunday. He is reported to have a female and a dog with him.

A photo of Burns and his missing persons flier with his description are attached to this story. He has white and pink hair with a tattoo on his shoulder and a double lip piercing.

If you see him, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1529. Click here for more information about The Aware Foundation of Virginia.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.