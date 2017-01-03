Deputies: Missing NC teen might be in the Midlands

Deputies in Brunswick County, N.C., are searching for 14-year-old Macayla Wallace.

According to authorities, Wallace may be in the Midlands.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds with blonde, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green, long-sleeved shirt with purple leggings, gray boots, and carrying a gray backpack.

Deputies in Brunswick County say Wallace was last seen with a 15-year-old River Boyd, a white male who stands between 5-foot-10 and six feet tall. Officials say he has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray pants and white shoes. He was also carrying black, green, and red backpack.

Wallace and Boyd were last seen leaving South Brunswick High School in a silver 2011 Honda Civic, driven by Boyd, at about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The car’s North Carolina license plate reads BBY-4237. The vehicle, according to officials, was headed in an unknown direction of travel but was possibly headed to South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the Wallace and Boyd should call Det. McCaffity at 910-363-6555.

