Preliminary results show Rickenmann wins District IV seat

Voters in District IV have spoken.

Daniel Rickenmann has defeated Jessica Lathren for the District IV council seat in Tuesday’s special election based on preliminary results. The former city councilman, who served from 2004 to 2012, collected 1,676 votes while Lathren finished with 512 votes. However, absentee votes still have to be processed.

"I'm really excited about working for them and I think people felt that," said Rickenman. "They felt that passion."

Now, some are already wondering how the dynamics of the council will change once Rickenmann is seated again.

"Since he's been on the city council before, I think his behavior is perhaps a little more predictable," said Common Cause Executive Director John Crangle.

Rickenmann will take over for the late Leona Plaugh, who died last fall from cancer. Plaugh had her moments of disagreement with Benjamin while serving on council, including her decision to vote against the city putting up millions in support of building Spirit Communications Park. Rickenmann said he feels the project, one that was supposed to bring new economic life for the sight on Bull Street, faced many setbacks.

I think, at this point, the deal we have at the table is not working and we need to sit down, roll up our sleeves, sit down with the developer and say, 'Alright, how do we move forward on this?'" said Rickenmann.

If the council is to address this and other issues, teamwork has to take place.

"I would hope and expect that there's going to be a cooperative spirit on the city council to address these problems, " said Crangle. "Otherwise, we're going to have tug-of-war, hair-pulling contests."

Rickenmann believes working with current council members won't be a problem.

"I think we have a lot of respect for each other," said Rickenmann, "and I think they all know that I spent a lot of time doing my homework and research on every issue."

Rickenmann will hold the seat on council through the end of 2017. Once this term is over, he plans to run for re-election in November to fill a new term for the seat beginning in January.

