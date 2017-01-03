Multiple accidents cause heavy congestion on I-20

If you’re headed west on Interstate 20, please use caution.

There have been multiple accidents reported on the highway in Lexington County that have caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

At this point, there have been no reports of lane closures in the area.

However, congestion stretches about three miles on I-20 West.

Again, motorists are encouraged to use caution or seek an alternate route if possible.

