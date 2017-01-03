911 call captures chilling moments before quadruple murder-suicide

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has released the 911 call from Sunday's deadly shooting on Old Barnwell Road.

In the call, Mariassa Reynoso explains to a Lexington County dispatcher what is happening at the residence as Jorge Luis Chavez attempts to make his way into the home.

Reynoso: "He's busting into the window right now."

Dispatcher: "Okay, Do you know what kind of weapons he has access to?"

Reynoso: "No, I don't, he's -- right now."

Dispatcher: "Ma'am, I'm getting the information, the deputies are responding. Can you go into a room and shut the door?"

Reynoso: "He's coming into the house right now. Yes, I have two kids."

Shortly after, we don't hear from her again.

For about 5 minutes, the dispatcher is heard saying "Hello" over and over again and asking for Reynoso with no response.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon confirmed on Tuesday that Chavez was responsible for fatally shooting Reynoso and their two children before committing suicide in the home.

Sheriff Koon says the investigation is ongoing.

