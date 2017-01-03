Murder charges for woman, 25, in stabbing case following family argument

The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing that killed one man following what's been called a "family argument."

Police arrested Amanda L. Goodwin and charged her with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers were called to the scene at the 3600 block of Phillips Street just after 2:30 p.m. Monday and found the man, identified as Curtis B. Rowe, Sr., 55, wounded. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a family argument between Rowe and Goodwin.

One person attempted to break up the fight, but police say that's when Goodwin stabbed Rowe several times.

Rowe was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to "multiple stab wounds to the thigh," one of which tore an artery.

