HP: Highway deaths down just slightly from 2015

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released the final preliminary calculations on the number of highway deaths in 2016 and found the numbers down just slightly from 2015.

In all, 975 people were killed on state highways from Jan. 1 to Dec 31, 2016. Over the same period in 2015, 979 people were killed on state highways.

Greenville County had the most number of highway deaths this year with 83. Horry County was next with 69, and Richland County came in at 68.

Meanwhile, Hampton and Saluda counties had the least number of highway deaths at one each.

