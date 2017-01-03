$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia

Someone is holding a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $100,000 sold in Columbia.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kangaroo Express #3486 on Forest Drive.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Monday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000 because a “2” was drawn.

Here are the winning numbers: 4, 6, 10, 17, and 30 Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $100,000 prize.

More than 4,200 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Monday’s drawing. More than 2,600 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

