New leads sought in month-old murder investigation

Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
A lake house was engulfed in flame as severe weather rolled through the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.More >>
Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall.More >>
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
A Greenville developer has announced plans to build 28 town homes in the former South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street.More >>
Ever wonder how a credit card skimmer works?More >>
The Minor League Baseball season has arrived in Columbia. Thursday is opening night at Spirit Communications Park as the Columbia Fireflies play their first game of the season against the Augusta GreenJackets.More >>
