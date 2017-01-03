New leads sought in month-old murder investigation

It's been almost a month since a 29-year-old Richland County man was gunned down at an apartment complex on Ranch Road.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Brandon Jamar Goodson was shot multiple times on Dec. 3, 2016. He later died as a result of complications from those wounds.

Sheriff's investigators were at first seeking a 2009 Nissan Murano that belonged to Goodson, but that vehicle was later found and no other information has come forward since then.

Now, leads have dried up and the sheriff's department is hoping a renewed push will help them finally identify and arrest a suspect.

Goodson's sister, Brahanna Goodson, described her brother as positive, full of energy, and that he loved horseback riding.

"He was so strong and so encouraging," Goodson said. "He will be missed dearly."

Still, Goodson and her family are hoping for anyone to come forward with information that will help bring justice for her brother.

"Unfortunately, his life was taken at such a young age, and he didn't have any control," Goodson said. "I'm begging anyone that if they know anything, please contact authorities. It's the right thing to do."

