Leon Lott celebrated for 20 years of service in swearing-in ceremony

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was sworn in for another term as the county's top cop during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The ceremony took place at Central Baptist Church on Clement Road.

The event marked Lott's 20th year of service at the sheriff's department.

Lott thanked those in attendance for supporting him.

"Thank you, and as my friend in Iraq taught me some years ago when you say thank you and you really mean it, you put your hand over your heart and that's what I'm doing today. I'm saying thank you to everybody in this room because everybody is this room has played some type of part in me standing here today."

Lott spoke to the audience without notes about one of his department's highest priorities -- building mutual trust in a diverse community.

"That's what our community is about and that's what your sheriff's department is about," said Lott. "It reflects the diversity that Richland County has. It will always be that way. We're strong because of you. Each one of you."

Lott did not offer specifics about where he'll take the department overt the next four years, but he said he will keep trying to stay one step ahead on technology issues, which is something the agency has a track record of doing with assets including a state-of-the-art DNA lab.

Lott also said he will continue to recruit and develop the next generation of law enforcement.

"The next sheriff of Richland County could be one of these new deputies that have just started," Lott said. "I want to make sure I develop them and give them the education, training, and experience they need to take over one day. They're going to be the leadership of the sheriff's department."

Lott easily cruised to re-election over former SLED agent James Flowers in the June Democratic Primary.

