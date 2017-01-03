FIRST ALERT: Snow still expected, but accumulation totals looking less and less

Snow is still expected for Saturday, but the later changeover will keep totals from being as high as they could have been.

On Friday, we're expecting to see rain to continue through the night -- with sometimes showers being moderate. However, Saturday morning continues to be the focus of this event.

On Saturday morning, rain is expected to change over into snow, but most of the moisture will be done by then. Some light accumulation is possible, especially on grassy or elevated surfaces. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for most spots.

As the morning turns into the afternoon, snow showers may lead to additional spotty accumulation and temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

As a result, most of the Midlands will receive less than an inch of snow. Roads and ground temperatures are warm, so roads will be difficult to become snow covered.

However, the northern Midlands could still see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, Richland, Lexington, Lee, Edgefield, Kershaw, and Saluda counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday.

A winter storm warning, meanwhile, includes Fairfield and Newberry counties. It is in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A few minor changes to Warnings/Advisories. Kershaw County changed to Winter Weather Advisory (downgraded). pic.twitter.com/7VW51ZnAla — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 7, 2017

Snow accumulation totals:

Less than 1” south of Columbia/southern Midlands

Less than 1” in Columbia and central Midlands.

2” – 3” northern Midlands

3"+ in Rock Hill and beyond

Bitterly cold air moves in behind the snow, with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 10's for the next 2 nights.

