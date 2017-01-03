KCSO on lookout for Bethune man reported missing

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Bethune man reported missing last week.

Adam Ray Davis, 36, was last seen early December 30 at a friend's house in Bethune.

Family members say he went to a bar in Bethune with some friends, and that’s where his car was found after he went missing.

Davis' sister says he rode with his friend to the friend’s nearby home on Waters Road. She said that home was Davis’ last known location and that he was either picked up or left that house on foot sometime during the night.

She also added that all calls to his phone go straight to voicemail.

Sheriff Jim Matthews said his deputies searched some swampy woods yesterday but didn’t find Davis.

“We’re interviewing people. We’re looking at records of, you know, credit card transactions and so forth. So far, there’s been nothing whatsoever. At this point, we have no indication that there’s been any foul play. It may just be that he simply doesn’t want to be found," Matthews said.

Davis' sister said she doesn’t want to think that something bad happened to her brother, but she says it is possible – because she says this disappearance is very unusual.

If you know anything or if you see Davis, call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at (803) 425-1512.

