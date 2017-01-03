Dylann Roof sentencing delayed until Wednesday

The sentencing phase to determine if the man convicted of killing nine people at Emanuel AME church in Charleston will get the death penalty has been delayed by one day.

After a daylong hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel determined Dylann Roof is mentally competent to continue with the sentencing and to act as his own attorney.

Sentencing was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but in the competency hearing Monday, Roof asked the judge for a one-day delay to allow him to prepare, and the judge agreed.

Gergel heard about seven hours of testimony in the hearing, which was closed to the public and the media.

Roof was granted an extra day to prepare for his case. The same jury that last month found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges will now return to court Wednesday to begin weighing if he should be sentenced to life in prison or death for the June 2015 murders during a Charleston church Bible study.

Roof is set to act as his own lawyer during sentencing. Gergel ruled that Roof can't approach witnesses or the jury during court. He'll also be sitting in a chair farthest from the jury and victims' family members.

Over the weekend, Gergel says a court-appointed psychiatrist examined 22-year-old Dylann Roof for about five hours. Gergel ordered the competency hearing last week.

With Roof representing himself, the process is sure to be unconventional. The 22-year-old said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence, however, he will give an opening statement.

Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

Even if Roof is sentenced to death, it's highly unlikely he'd be executed anytime soon. The federal government hasn't carried out a death sentence since 2003.

