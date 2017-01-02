District IV council race to be decided on Tuesday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

District IV council race to be decided on Tuesday

By Jack Kuenzie, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Voters in Columbia’s council district IV will head to the polls on Tuesday to choose a successor to the late Leona Plaugh, who died last fall from cancer.

Former at-large councilman Daniel Rickenmann and newcomer Jessica Lathren are vying for the seat, which covers a large portion of southeast Columbia and extends into areas north of Fort Jackson.

Rickenmann served two terms on council starting in 2004 and says his prior experience on council gives him an advantage.

“I think I have a good working relationship with most of the members on council,” says Rickenmann. “Everybody but Howard and Reverend McDowell I’ve served with for a short period of time at least.”

Lathren, who was campaigning door to door on Monday, has been active in a PTO and worked as a project manager for IBM for 15 years.

“People are looking for change,” says Lathren. “They’re looking for a new voice. You know, a new set of eyes and ears on city council. So, my message of being the newcomer with a fresh perspective has really been playing well. I really try to talk about my past experience working in the private sector for almost 20 years in project management.”

The remainder of Plaugh’s unexpired term runs until the end of 2017.

Both candidates have said they would eventually run for a full term if they are elected on Tuesday.

Here is a list of the neighborhoods in Columbia District IV:

  • Brandon Acres/Cedar Terrace Organization
  • Crosshill Neighborhood Association
  • Ellen's Glen Neighborhood
  • Gregg Park Neighborhood Association
  • Hampton's Grant Homeowners Association
  • Hampton Hills Homeowners
  • Hampton Ridge Neighborhood Association
  • Hampton Wildcat Neighborhood
  • Heathwood Park Neighborhood Association
  • Heathwood West Neighborhood Association
  • Historic Heathwood Neighborhood Association
  • Historic Trenholm- Buchanan
  • Heritage Woods Community Organization
  • Kilbourne Park Neighborhood Association
  • Kings Grant Neighborhood
  • Lake Katherine
  • Meadowfield Neighborhood Association
  • Oakbrook Village
  • St. Marks Wood Neighborhood Association
  • Strathaven Forest Neighborhood
  • Tanglewood Homeowners Association
  • Village Pond Homeowners Association
  • Willow Tree
  • Yorkshire Neighborhood Association

