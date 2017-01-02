District IV council race to be decided on Tuesday

Voters in Columbia’s council district IV will head to the polls on Tuesday to choose a successor to the late Leona Plaugh, who died last fall from cancer.

Former at-large councilman Daniel Rickenmann and newcomer Jessica Lathren are vying for the seat, which covers a large portion of southeast Columbia and extends into areas north of Fort Jackson.

Rickenmann served two terms on council starting in 2004 and says his prior experience on council gives him an advantage.

“I think I have a good working relationship with most of the members on council,” says Rickenmann. “Everybody but Howard and Reverend McDowell I’ve served with for a short period of time at least.”

Lathren, who was campaigning door to door on Monday, has been active in a PTO and worked as a project manager for IBM for 15 years.

“People are looking for change,” says Lathren. “They’re looking for a new voice. You know, a new set of eyes and ears on city council. So, my message of being the newcomer with a fresh perspective has really been playing well. I really try to talk about my past experience working in the private sector for almost 20 years in project management.”

The remainder of Plaugh’s unexpired term runs until the end of 2017.

Both candidates have said they would eventually run for a full term if they are elected on Tuesday.

Here is a list of the neighborhoods in Columbia District IV:

Click here for a map.

Brandon Acres/Cedar Terrace Organization

Crosshill Neighborhood Association

Ellen's Glen Neighborhood

Gregg Park Neighborhood Association

Hampton's Grant Homeowners Association

Hampton Hills Homeowners

Hampton Ridge Neighborhood Association

Hampton Wildcat Neighborhood

Heathwood Park Neighborhood Association

Heathwood West Neighborhood Association

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood Association

Historic Trenholm- Buchanan

Heritage Woods Community Organization

Kilbourne Park Neighborhood Association

Kings Grant Neighborhood

Lake Katherine

Meadowfield Neighborhood Association

Oakbrook Village

St. Marks Wood Neighborhood Association

Strathaven Forest Neighborhood

Tanglewood Homeowners Association

Village Pond Homeowners Association

Willow Tree

Yorkshire Neighborhood Association

