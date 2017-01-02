Law enforcement agencies offer safe areas for Craigslist transactions

In light of the recent violence involving Craigslist transactions, area law enforcement agencies are reminding citizens that there are safe places you can conduct business.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said many people prefer to drive up from Columbia, in some cases, to the sheriff's department because of the number of cameras they have.

There are several spots in the Wilson Road complex where people monitor the cameras, including the county communications office and the emergency operations office.

Foster said the cameras are also high resolution, which ensures better video evidence of the transaction taking place. He said that can be helpful in identifying a person you are meeting as well as the vehicle they are using if foul play occurs.

“Even if you’re going to meet in a public parking lot, that doesn’t necessarily give you a level of protection that it would be if you come to our facility,” Foster said. “The parking lot is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it’s a secure area.”

According to Foster, similar security measures are usually in place for other sheriff’s agencies across the state. He said the best way to be sure is to contact your local law enforcement agency and ask questions before you look into doing a Craigslist deal there.

Foster also said if for any reason a person seems unwilling to do a Craigslist transaction at a police station, that’s a bad sign and you should probably back out.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has also designated safe zones to complete online exchanges. Below is a list of locations in Richland County:

Main Headquarters - 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Region 1 Headquarters - 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, SC 29061

Region 3 Headquarters - 6429 Bishop Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

Region 4 Headquarters - 1019 Beatty Road, Columbia, SC 29210

Region 6 Headquarters - 118 McNulty Street, Blythewood, SC 29016

