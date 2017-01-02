Coroner: Irmo death investigation no longer possible homicide

Authorities now believe a man found dead in an Irmo home died of natural causes or a drug overdose.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said deputies found the man’s body after being called to the 100 block of Freestone Drive on Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.

A department spokesman said at that time the death was being investigated as a possible homicide.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said on Tuesday that the case was not homicide.

Watts declined to release the name of the deceased.

