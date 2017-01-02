Collision on I-26 shuts down westbound lanes in Newberry Co.

A collision on I-26 shut down all westbound lanes near Chapin.
According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the accident took place at mile marker 88.
Officials say the lanes are now open. However, motorists heading that way are still urged to use caution as they make their way through the area.
