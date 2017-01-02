Head-on collision claims life in Clarendon Co.

Officials have released the identity of the victim who died in a collision in Clarendon County on Monday.

Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock said 29-year-old Courtney Barrett of Summerton died in the two-car crash.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Barrett’s 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Governor Richardson Road before the car made its way into the oncoming lane and struck a 2005 Chevy Tahoe head-on.

Lance Cpl. Southern said Barrett, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries after being entrapped in the vehicle. A passenger in the Chevy Tahoe suffered minor injuries and was taken to receive medical treatment.

SCHP is currently investigating the collision.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.